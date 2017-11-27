11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.



The Department Of Health And Social Services said in a news release Monday that the 11 deaths occurred from Wednesday through Sunday.



Officials say the deaths involved people ranging in age from 23 to 62. Eight were in New Castle County.



Health Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker says holidays can be stressful and may trigger people struggling with substance abuse.



Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health will offer community sessions in all three counties. The sessions will give people a chance to talk with treatment experts and to learn about support service. Information about the sessions can be obtained by calling 302-255-9480.