The Science Behind The Perfect Photo of Christmas Decorations - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

The Science Behind The Perfect Photo of Christmas Decorations

Posted: 11/27/2017 22:25:00 -05:00 Updated:

It's that time of year when we get out the lights and decorations, and if all goes well, we end up with bright lights and no broken bones. Now, if your display is really good, you may want to share some photos with friends and family, or better yet, grab a snap of that amazing house down the street (My preferred method).

You may not be very happy with your pictures though and they will just not look as nice as what you saw while taking the photos. The reason for this is that you have amazing eyes that can make out some details even in near darkness, while still seeing the bright bulbs in the trees and on the house. Scientists call this a wide dynamic range.

Here's the problem though, your camera does not see nearly as well as your eyes. It sees a much narrower range of light levels. You can adjust your camera to see the lights, but everything else will be dark, or adjust for the shadows and find all the lights are blown out! 

Getting A Good Photo Is Possible.

There's a trick to getting a really nice photo of your (or in my case, the neighbors) decorations. You have to take the photo when the light difference between lights and surrounding areas is less than it is at night. If you go outside about 10-20 minutes after sunset, there will still be a little light in the sky, but it will be dark enough for the lights to show up beautifully.

This is a trick every professional photographer knows and it will work with an iPhone camera or a fancy DSLR. If you have the DSLR, choose it, because it will have a better dynamic range than a smart-phone camera. Most professionals will start shooting about 6-7 minutes after sunset and stop in about 20 minutes. Then they pick the best shot. 

That's all there is to it, and you can see how well it works by looking at the photo above. I took it last weekend in Crisfield, Maryland. Note how much better a little light in the sky looks, rather than total darkness.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Somerset County Public Schools Installs New Tracking Technology on Buses

    Somerset County Public Schools Installs New Tracking Technology on Buses

    11/28/2017 10:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 15:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-11-28 15:52:25 GMT
    The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)
    The wheels were turning on a big project at Somerset County Public Schools Tuesday morning, as new tracking technology was installed on all school buses.More
    The wheels were turning on a big project at Somerset County Public Schools Tuesday morning, as new tracking technology was installed on all school buses.More

  • Former Del. Lawmaker Appeals Environmental Cleanup Decision

    Former Del. Lawmaker Appeals Environmental Cleanup Decision

    11/28/2017 08:54:00 -05:002017-11-28 13:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:54 AM EST2017-11-28 13:54:01 GMT
    Joseph BoothJoseph Booth
    A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding cleanup of the property.More
    A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding cleanup of the property.More

  • Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 05:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-11-28 13:23:21 GMT
    There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)
    DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted on Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing their opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-dMore
    The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition to a proposed regulation which addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in public schools.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11/27/2017 21:17:00 -05:002017-11-28 02:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:15 AM EST2017-11-28 13:15:50 GMT
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More

  • Bridgeville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

    Bridgeville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

    11/27/2017 18:05:00 -05:002017-11-27 23:05:00 GMT
    Monday, November 27 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-11-27 23:05:43 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday, according to the Harrington Police Department.More
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday, according to the Harrington Police Department.More

  • Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 05:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-11-28 13:23:21 GMT
    There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)
    DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted on Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing their opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-dMore
    The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition to a proposed regulation which addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in public schools.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices