Delaware Exhibit Shows Off "Trench Art"

DOVER, Del.- A new exhibit at the Delaware Public Archives in Dover looks back at World War I and its impact on the First State with the help of a rare collection of art derived from period ammunition and equipment.

"The Great War & The First State" exhibit opened Monday and includes a large collection of decorated and customized artillery shells called "Trench Art," which were created by both soldiers and civilians alike during "The Great War."

"Sometimes (it was made by) soldiers behind the lines while they're in camp and sometimes by artisans who lost everything in the war. It was a way they could earn some money," said Michael Leister, a private collector of trench art whose collection is being featured at the exhibit.

The exhibit also features memorabilia and artifacts from the collection, like items promoting the sale of victory bonds to fund the war effort.

It also has a room containing the silver service items from the U.S.S. Delaware battleship and the bell from that ship.

For more information, visit the Delaware Public Archives' website.