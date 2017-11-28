Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

Posted: 11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:00 Updated:
There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC) There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)

DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. 

The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in Delaware public schools. Some parents were able to address their concerns about parent and teacher's roles within this process at Monday night's board meeting.

"It completely takes away parental rights for a big portion of where their children spend eight hours a day," said Jackie Slonin. 

Slonin and other concerned parents started a Facebook page to address their various concerns about the draft policy.  Mother of two, Dani Twigg, said she's discussed the issue with her oldest son. 

"It is a fundamental right for a parent to be involved in the upbringing of their child. When you extract that parent involvement in critical decision-making you are breaking that parent-child bond. You are essentially teaching our children to lie to us," Twigg said. The draft discusses guidelines like what name a child would prefer to be called, what bathroom they'd be comfortable using and other gender related issues. 

Slonin says she understands why some are supporting the draft, but says her concerns are more specific to the parents' involvement. 

"No child or person, individual, human being should ever be made to feel that they are different or separate from anybody. I think the majority of us are in agreement with that," Slonin said. 

Gov. John Carney said in his memorandum to the Department of Education that he'd like for Regulation 225 to be in effect by Dec. 14.  He said in the document that he wants students to feel "comfortable, embraced and challenged to achieve great heights."

The department will be taking public comment until Dec. 4. 

 

