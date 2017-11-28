Maryland Zoo to Cut Admission Prices as Temperatures Fall - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Zoo to Cut Admission Prices as Temperatures Fall

Posted: 11/28/2017 08:48:00 -05:00 Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)- As temperatures drop this winter, so will ticket prices for the Maryland Zoo.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Feb. 28, admission at the zoo will be $10 per person. That's compared to the usual price of $19 for adults, $16 for senior citizens and $15 for children 2 to 11.

Children under the age of 2 always get in free.

Starting on Jan. 1, the zoo will be open four days a week - Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday - from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The zoo will resume its normal 7-day-a-week schedule and regular ticket pricing on March 1.      

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Somerset County Public Schools Installs New Tracking Technology on Buses

    Somerset County Public Schools Installs New Tracking Technology on Buses

    11/28/2017 10:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 15:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-11-28 15:52:25 GMT
    The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)The top of a Wicomico County School Bus. (Photo: WBOC)
    The wheels were turning on a big project at Somerset County Public Schools Tuesday morning, as new tracking technology was installed on all school buses.More
    The wheels were turning on a big project at Somerset County Public Schools Tuesday morning, as new tracking technology was installed on all school buses.More

  • Former Del. Lawmaker Appeals Environmental Cleanup Decision

    Former Del. Lawmaker Appeals Environmental Cleanup Decision

    11/28/2017 08:54:00 -05:002017-11-28 13:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:54 AM EST2017-11-28 13:54:01 GMT
    Joseph BoothJoseph Booth
    A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding cleanup of the property.More
    A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding cleanup of the property.More

  • Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 05:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-11-28 13:23:21 GMT
    There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)
    DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted on Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing their opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-dMore
    The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition to a proposed regulation which addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in public schools.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11 in Delaware Die from Suspected Drug Overdoses

    11/27/2017 21:17:00 -05:002017-11-28 02:17:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:15 AM EST2017-11-28 13:15:50 GMT
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More
    Health officials in Delaware say 11 people died from suspected drugs overdoses during the Thanksgiving weekend.More

  • Bridgeville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

    Bridgeville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

    11/27/2017 18:05:00 -05:002017-11-27 23:05:00 GMT
    Monday, November 27 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-11-27 23:05:43 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday, according to the Harrington Police Department.More
    A Bridgeville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute Wednesday, according to the Harrington Police Department.More

  • Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    Indian River School Board Opposes Regulation 225

    11/28/2017 00:44:00 -05:002017-11-28 05:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:23 AM EST2017-11-28 13:23:21 GMT
    There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)There was a large turnout at Monday night's Indian River School Board meeting. (Photo: WBOC)
    DAGSBORO, Del.- The Indian River School Board voted on Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing their opposition for the statewide draft policy Regulation 225. The proposed regulation addresses specific anti-dMore
    The Indian River School Board voted Monday night to send a letter to the Delaware Department of Education expressing its opposition to a proposed regulation which addresses specific anti-discrimination guidelines for gender concerns in public schools.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices