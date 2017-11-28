Maryland Zoo to Cut Admission Prices as Temperatures Fall

BALTIMORE (AP)- As temperatures drop this winter, so will ticket prices for the Maryland Zoo.



Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Feb. 28, admission at the zoo will be $10 per person. That's compared to the usual price of $19 for adults, $16 for senior citizens and $15 for children 2 to 11.



Children under the age of 2 always get in free.



Starting on Jan. 1, the zoo will be open four days a week - Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday - from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The zoo will resume its normal 7-day-a-week schedule and regular ticket pricing on March 1.