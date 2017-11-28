Former Del. Lawmaker Appeals Environmental Cleanup Decision

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A former state senator who owns and operates a dry cleaning business in Sussex County is challenging a verbal decision by Delaware's environmental secretary regarding cleanup of the property.



The state Environmental Appeals Board scheduled a daylong hearing Tuesday in Dover to hear the appeal from Joseph Booth and his wife Margaret, who own Thoro-Kleen Dry Cleaners in Georgetown.



State environmental officials issued a notice in 2015 regarding attempts to negotiate a voluntary cleanup agreement with Booth after environmental sampling revealed the presence of hazardous substances including tetrachloroethene and trichloroethene.