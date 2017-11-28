Somerset County Public Schools Installs New Tracking Technology on Buses

WESTOVER, Md.- The wheels were turning on a big project at Somerset County Public Schools Tuesday morning, as new tracking technology was installed on all school buses.

The new technology will allow officials to track buses in real-time.

"The transportation department gets a lot of calls -- a bus either running late or early -- and we have the capability now to tell them where the bus is and the ETA of the arrival of the bus," said county bus driver trainer Bernard Johnson.

As part of the new system, drivers will use a scanner during their pre- and post-trip inspections.

After the inspection is complete at each of the eleven safety zones around the bus, drivers will scan a nearby tag to confirm the area was checked properly.

"It helps to minimize if anything goes wrong. We can go back in the system and see when they did it, and it's done live," said Johnson.

Parent and Somerset Intermediate School Principal Brandy Brady was happy to hear about the update.

"Anything we can do to ensure safety of my child and all the children in Somerset County as they come and go to school is very important," said Brady.

The new system will also monitor speeding.

Installation of the technology on all Somerset County Public School buses is expected to be complete by Wednesday.

Transportation officials hope to have the system live by as early as December.