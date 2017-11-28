Easton Police Arrest Man on Forgery Charges

EASTON, Md.- Easton police say a 47-year-old man is facing forgery and related charges after he attempted to defraud several banks out of more than $400,000.

Police said Corey Cooper of Easton was wanted on three counts of forgery of private documents, two counts of issuing false documents and three counts of possessing a forged document.

According to officers, earlier this year Cooper entered The People's Bank on North Washington St., in Easton, and opened a checking account.

Police said that on July 24 Cooper began forging documents when he returned to the bank with a check for $1,084, which was drawn on Pentagon FCU from Alexandria, Va. Investigators found the check was not honorable because the Alexandria account was closed on July 18.

On the same day, Cooper brought two more checks from the Southern Bank in Judsonia, Ar. Both checks were written out to Cooper with a combined total of more than $18,000, police said.

Police said Cooper went to the bank on July 25 to withdraw $18,000 in cash. The following day, The People's Bank was notified the Southern Bank was closed and the checks were not authorized.

Police said that almost a week later, Cooper wrote three online checks to Wells Fargo Bank in Keyport, NJ., to the Polish National Credit Union in Chicopee, Mass., and to Wisconsin Bank and Trust Fitchburg, Wisc. All of the checks were brought on the same day.

According to police, additional online checks were made out to Cooper, but the total amount for all of the attempted online bill payments was approximately $403,733. The account was frozen by The People’s Bank prior to payments. The bank says it lost more than $500 because of the forged documents.

Following his arrest on the aforementioned charges, Cooper was taken before the Talbot Count District Court Commissioner and held on $5,000 bond.