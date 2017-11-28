Maryland Governor Proposes Alternative Paid Sick Leave Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing a new paid sick leave bill.



Hogan said Tuesday he'll introduce the Paid Leave Compromise Act on the first day of the next legislative session in January.



The Republican governor vetoed a bill passed earlier this year by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. That bill requires businesses with 15 or more employees to provide five days of paid sick leave. But Hogan says the bill would hurt small businesses.



Hogan is proposing to phase in sick leave over three years for businesses with 25 or more employees. He also wants to create a $100 million tax incentive.



The legislature could override Hogan's veto. But it would be a close vote in the Senate, where all 29 Democrats who voted for the bill would need to vote for the override.