Bicycle Violation Leads to Multiple Charges for Lewes Man

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Police arrested a Lewes man after it was found he was wanted by the Sussex County Superior Court during a stop for a bicycle violation.

Jason D. Shaffer was stopped by an officer near South Washington and Southeast 3rd streets.

During the stop, Shaffer gave officers an inacurrate name, police said.

According to police, as officers attempted to take him into custody he resisted and then ran away.

After chasing him on foot, Shaffer was eventually taken into custody. A subsequent search revealed drug paraphernalia, too, police said.

Shaffer was charged with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and prohibited use of public sidewalks by bicycles. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #3, where bail was set at $301 secured.

He's behind bars at the Sussex Correctional Institution and was set for an arraignment earlier Tuesday.