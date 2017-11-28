Fire at Hurlock Auto Repair Garage Causes $120,000 in Damage

HURLOCK, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a auto repair garage in Hurlock Tuesday morning.

The blaze started in an interior wall of the Jeffery Fletcher's one-story garage on Railroad Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters controlled the fire in five minutes, but it caused an estimated $40,000 in structure damage and $80,000 in damage to contents, fire officials said.

No one was hurt.