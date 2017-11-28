SkyCam16 Tours The Delaware Botanic Gardens - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SkyCam16 Tours The Delaware Botanic Gardens

Posted: 11/28/2017 18:31:00 -05:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

DAGSBORO, Del. - Stretching 37 acres, the land from Pepper Creek to Piney Neck Road is currently being transformed into the Delaware Botanic Gardens.

When complete, the property will have an educational center, a fresh water pond, and two miles of walking trails, all of which will be ADA compliant. There's also a meadow created by world class designer Piet Oudolf, where 17,000 plants have already been put in place. Another 45,000 will be planted in the Spring.

"It's going to be a coastal garden dedicated to the horticulture and flora and fauna of our region," explains Delaware Botanic Gardens President Ray Sander. "It's going to be a little less formal, and we think it's going to fill a niche."

Sander says many local nurseries have sold flowers to them at a fraction of the cost, and some work has been done for free. Additionally, the Delaware Botanic Gardens has a lease on the property for just $1 a year. Sanders says they also benefit from private donations

"Every time I feel that human kind is going to hell in a hand basket, this project picks our spirits up," Sanders says. "With people stepping forward and helping."

The first phase of the gardens is set to open in Summer of 2019. For more on the gardens, click here. 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    11/28/2017 23:53:00 -05:002017-11-29 04:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-29 04:53:40 GMT
    Courtesy of the Ocean City Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Ocean City Police Department
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More

  • Holiday Spending Could Be Affecting Giving Tuesday

    Holiday Spending Could Be Affecting Giving Tuesday

    11/28/2017 22:40:00 -05:002017-11-29 03:40:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-11-29 03:43:06 GMT
    Christmas Tree at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl ArtChristmas Tree at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art
    SALISBURY, Md. - After a weekend full of holiday spending, is there any money being saved for Giving Tuesday? Consumers spent a record breaking $6.6 billion this year on Cyber Monday, according to Forbes. But The Community Foundation says More
    After a weekend full of holiday spending, is there any money being saved for Giving Tuesday?More

  • SkyCam16 Tours The Delaware Botanic Gardens

    SkyCam16 Tours The Delaware Botanic Gardens

    11/28/2017 18:31:00 -05:002017-11-28 23:31:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-11-29 02:23:46 GMT
    DAGSBORO, Del. - Stretching 37 acres, the land from Pepper Creek to Piney Neck Road is currently being transformed into the Delaware Botanic Gardens.When complete, the property will have an educational center, a fresh water pond, and two miles of walkingMore
    DAGSBORO, Del. - Stretching 37 acres, the land from Pepper Creek to Piney Neck Road is currently being transformed into the Delaware Botanic Gardens.When complete, the property will have an educational center, a fresh water pond, and two miles of walkingMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    11/28/2017 23:53:00 -05:002017-11-29 04:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-29 04:53:40 GMT
    Courtesy of the Ocean City Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Ocean City Police Department
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More

  • Bicycle Violation Leads to Multiple Charges for Lewes Man

    Bicycle Violation Leads to Multiple Charges for Lewes Man

    11/28/2017 16:54:00 -05:002017-11-28 21:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-11-28 21:54:30 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    Milford Police arrested a Lewes man after it was found he was wanted by the Sussex County Superior Court during a stop for a bicycle violation.More
    Milford Police arrested a Lewes man after it was found he was wanted by the Sussex County Superior Court during a stop for a bicycle violation.More

  • Easton Police Arrest Man on Forgery Charges

    Easton Police Arrest Man on Forgery Charges

    11/28/2017 11:34:00 -05:002017-11-28 16:34:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 12:54 PM EST2017-11-28 17:54:25 GMT

    Easton police say a 47-year-old man is facing forgery and related charges after he attempted to defraud several banks out of more than $400,000. 

    More

    Easton police say a 47-year-old man is facing forgery and related charges after he attempted to defraud several banks out of more than $400,000. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices