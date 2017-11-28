SkyCam16 Tours The Delaware Botanic Gardens

DAGSBORO, Del. - Stretching 37 acres, the land from Pepper Creek to Piney Neck Road is currently being transformed into the Delaware Botanic Gardens.

When complete, the property will have an educational center, a fresh water pond, and two miles of walking trails, all of which will be ADA compliant. There's also a meadow created by world class designer Piet Oudolf, where 17,000 plants have already been put in place. Another 45,000 will be planted in the Spring.

"It's going to be a coastal garden dedicated to the horticulture and flora and fauna of our region," explains Delaware Botanic Gardens President Ray Sander. "It's going to be a little less formal, and we think it's going to fill a niche."

Sander says many local nurseries have sold flowers to them at a fraction of the cost, and some work has been done for free. Additionally, the Delaware Botanic Gardens has a lease on the property for just $1 a year. Sanders says they also benefit from private donations.

"Every time I feel that human kind is going to hell in a hand basket, this project picks our spirits up," Sanders says. "With people stepping forward and helping."

The first phase of the gardens is set to open in Summer of 2019. For more on the gardens, click here.