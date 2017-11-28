Maritime Museum Gets High-Quality Weather Station

This new weather staton measures wind speed and direction using sound waves instead of an anemometer with cups.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has installed a new advanced system of weather and water sensors. Tracey Johns of the Maritime Museum said the new instruments were made possible through a generous gift from Lesley and Fred Israel, and it will allow them to enhance their K-12 education program to better support science and environmental education.

The station is made by a Virginia company that specializes in high quality real-time hydrologic, meteorological, and oceanic data. Water temperature, salinity, turbidity, and alkalinity are measured in the water, along with wind direction and speed, rainfall, dewpoint, and barometric pressure from the sensor above.

This real-time water, wind, and air temperature data will help the WBOC forecasters as well, and the weather station can be accessed online at bit.ly/weatherstationmap. Delmarva's location between the Bay and the Atlantic means weather conditions can often vary widely, and this new station is the second one added recently. Tangier Island now has a NOAA installed station that is now automatically ingested into the WBOC weather computers.