Shore Transit to Modify Bus Schedules - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Shore Transit to Modify Bus Schedules

Posted: 11/28/2017 18:41:00 -05:00 Updated:

Salisbury, Md.- Things may be changing for those who rely on public transportation on the Lower Shore. Shore Transit plans to modify its bus routes starting January 2, 2018.

Their plan is to revert back to regional routes, which is what they had set in place back in 2015.

Recently, the bus routes were split up into smaller pieces to try and cover more area, but according to Shore Transit, that's no longer cost effective.

"We can get more service by doing the regional routes and it takes fewer drivers to provide more service," Shore Transit Director Brad Bellacicco said.

In addition to the changing routes, Shore Transit is cutting back on the practice of picking people up at their homes and driving them to where they need to go.

"We've been doing more than we should do for federal law, but because of the funding being tight in that particular grant, we're going to have to live by the letter of the law," Bellacicco said.

And that's leaving some of its riders, like Leonard Leach, concerned.

"People need these buses to get back and forth to these places like work, doctor appointments. We need public transportation," Leach said.

Craig Webster, who uses the OTD service, is worried for those like himself who rely on it everyday.

"I mean Medicare patients, you have people that are blind they go everyday somewhere. And the doctor's not going to say well I only got appointments on Tuesday and Thursday. This is going to be bad if they don't have a family member to take them to an appointment," Webster said.

Webster is just one of the 350,000 people a year who use Shore Transit. There is a public hearing scheduled to discuss all of these changes. It will be held at the Shore Transit building off of Route 50 at 5:30 p.m.

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    11/28/2017 23:53:00 -05:002017-11-29 04:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-29 04:53:40 GMT
    Courtesy of the Ocean City Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Ocean City Police Department
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More

  • Holiday Spending Could Be Affecting Giving Tuesday

    Holiday Spending Could Be Affecting Giving Tuesday

    11/28/2017 22:40:00 -05:002017-11-29 03:40:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-11-29 03:43:06 GMT
    Christmas Tree at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl ArtChristmas Tree at the Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art
    SALISBURY, Md. - After a weekend full of holiday spending, is there any money being saved for Giving Tuesday? Consumers spent a record breaking $6.6 billion this year on Cyber Monday, according to Forbes. But The Community Foundation says More
    After a weekend full of holiday spending, is there any money being saved for Giving Tuesday?More

  • SkyCam16 Tours The Delaware Botanic Gardens

    SkyCam16 Tours The Delaware Botanic Gardens

    11/28/2017 18:31:00 -05:002017-11-28 23:31:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-11-29 02:23:46 GMT
    DAGSBORO, Del. - Stretching 37 acres, the land from Pepper Creek to Piney Neck Road is currently being transformed into the Delaware Botanic Gardens.When complete, the property will have an educational center, a fresh water pond, and two miles of walkingMore
    DAGSBORO, Del. - Stretching 37 acres, the land from Pepper Creek to Piney Neck Road is currently being transformed into the Delaware Botanic Gardens.When complete, the property will have an educational center, a fresh water pond, and two miles of walkingMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    OCPD Investigating Case of Identity Fraud

    11/28/2017 23:53:00 -05:002017-11-29 04:53:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-29 04:53:40 GMT
    Courtesy of the Ocean City Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Ocean City Police Department
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More
    The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an identity fraud case.More

  • Bicycle Violation Leads to Multiple Charges for Lewes Man

    Bicycle Violation Leads to Multiple Charges for Lewes Man

    11/28/2017 16:54:00 -05:002017-11-28 21:54:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-11-28 21:54:30 GMT
    Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.Two women were arrested after a traffic stop lead cops to drug paraphernalia.
    Milford Police arrested a Lewes man after it was found he was wanted by the Sussex County Superior Court during a stop for a bicycle violation.More
    Milford Police arrested a Lewes man after it was found he was wanted by the Sussex County Superior Court during a stop for a bicycle violation.More

  • Easton Police Arrest Man on Forgery Charges

    Easton Police Arrest Man on Forgery Charges

    11/28/2017 11:34:00 -05:002017-11-28 16:34:00 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 12:54 PM EST2017-11-28 17:54:25 GMT

    Easton police say a 47-year-old man is facing forgery and related charges after he attempted to defraud several banks out of more than $400,000. 

    More

    Easton police say a 47-year-old man is facing forgery and related charges after he attempted to defraud several banks out of more than $400,000. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices