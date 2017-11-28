Shore Transit to Modify Bus Schedules

Salisbury, Md.- Things may be changing for those who rely on public transportation on the Lower Shore. Shore Transit plans to modify its bus routes starting January 2, 2018.

Their plan is to revert back to regional routes, which is what they had set in place back in 2015.

Recently, the bus routes were split up into smaller pieces to try and cover more area, but according to Shore Transit, that's no longer cost effective.



"We can get more service by doing the regional routes and it takes fewer drivers to provide more service," Shore Transit Director Brad Bellacicco said.

In addition to the changing routes, Shore Transit is cutting back on the practice of picking people up at their homes and driving them to where they need to go.

"We've been doing more than we should do for federal law, but because of the funding being tight in that particular grant, we're going to have to live by the letter of the law," Bellacicco said.

And that's leaving some of its riders, like Leonard Leach, concerned.

"People need these buses to get back and forth to these places like work, doctor appointments. We need public transportation," Leach said.

Craig Webster, who uses the OTD service, is worried for those like himself who rely on it everyday.



"I mean Medicare patients, you have people that are blind they go everyday somewhere. And the doctor's not going to say well I only got appointments on Tuesday and Thursday. This is going to be bad if they don't have a family member to take them to an appointment," Webster said.

Webster is just one of the 350,000 people a year who use Shore Transit. There is a public hearing scheduled to discuss all of these changes. It will be held at the Shore Transit building off of Route 50 at 5:30 p.m.