Power Outage Delays Special Event Ordinance Public Hearing

Power Outage Delays Special Event Ordinance Public Hearing

Posted: 11/28/2017 21:21:00 -05:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A power outage that hit parts of Georgetown Tuesday afternoon caused the Sussex County Council to postpone a public hearing on a potential "Special Events Ordinance."

The ordinance would more clearly define what constitutes a special event--like concerts, rodeos and carnivals--and possibly set limits on the amount of events allowed in certain spaces. Many people attended Tuesday's series of public hearings in order to voice their opinions on the issue. The county said the postponement was for both safety and timing purposes.

"I do believe whats most important is that we do hear from the public. Surely at the leisure, no rush," said Councilman Rob Arlett. "Out of respect for the future of this county and this ordinance, it's important."

The postponement was met with boos from many in the audience, some who stated they had taken off work specifically for this public hearing.

"We hired you all, so we are your bosses," said Judy Mangini. "We are willing to move forward."

Delmarva Power said a small fire caused a breaker issue that triggered the outage. The Georgetown Fire Department responded to that fire shortly after 3:15 on Ingramtown Road. About 700 customers were without power for a little over an hour. Delmarva Power says the piece of equipment that caused the fire will be replaced. 

The special events ordinance public hearing will be rescheduled for early next year, due to state laws requiring a certain number of days of advertisement before the hearing can take place. 

 

