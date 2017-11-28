Holiday Spending Could Be Affecting Giving Tuesday

SALISBURY, Md. - After a weekend full of holiday spending, is there any money being saved for Giving Tuesday?

Consumers spent a record breaking $6.6 billion this year on Cyber Monday, according to Forbes. But The Community Foundation says after surpassing last year's total on Tuesday, "The Shore Gives More" campaign totaled roughly $134,000 in donations.

"I'm confident that we'll be happy with what the end results end up being," Marketing Officer, Victoria Kent said.

After Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday spending money might be hard at this time of year. Ward Museum Client Services Coordinator Shawna Kearsley says it's a competition.

"We just have to sell it," Kearsley said. "We have to market it just like anything else. It's pretty tough competition with, you know, handbags and shoes."

But she says non-profit organizations always make it work.

"We do so much with so little money. I guess we're kind of engineered to think that whatever we get, we're most appreciative," Kearsley said.

While the Ward Museum only received $138 from three donations. Organizations like the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center racked in over $23,000 in donations on Tuesday.

But while wallets might be a little thin at this time of year, non-profits say you can always donate your time. Something they say can be more beneficial than money.