Del. Correctional Officer Faces Sentencing for Smuggling Contraband

Del. Correctional Officer Faces Sentencing for Smuggling Contraband

Posted: 11/29/2017 08:03:00 -05:00
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. (Photo: WBOC)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A former Delaware correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs and cellphones to inmates at the maximum security prison in Smyrna in return for bribes is facing sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy.

Thomas Nadill Boyce Jr. is to be sentenced Dec. 5 after pleading guilty earlier this year to three counts of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 46 months.

Boyce, arrested last year along with fellow guard Paul Hursey, was accused of conspiring with inmates and their associates to smuggle cellphones, heroin and marijuana into the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in exchange for money.

Hursey pleaded guilty to a similar conspiracy charge and also is awaiting sentencing.

