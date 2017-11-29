Del. Correctional Officer Faces Sentencing for Smuggling Contraband

Easton police say a 47-year-old man is facing forgery and related charges after he attempted to defraud several banks out of more than $400,000.More
From Pepper Creek to Piney Neck Road, SkyCam16 shows the Delaware Botanic Gardens beginning to form. It's 37 acres in Dagsboro, still under construction.More
A power outage that hit parts of Georgetown Tuesday afternoon caused the Sussex County Council to postpone a public hearing on a potential "Special Events Ordinance." (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7)More
