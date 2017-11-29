Over $3M in Revenue Collected at Del. Tolls During Thanksgiving

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- More than $3 million in revenue was collected at Delaware's toll plazas over the Thanksgiving holiday season.

The Delaware Department of Transportation is counting the Thanksgiving holiday travel period as five days, including the weekend. The state agency says roughly 1.2 million vehicles passed through the I-95 Newark toll plaza and at the SR 1 Biddles Corner and Dover toll plazas during that timeframe.



It released the date and revenue estimates Wednesday.