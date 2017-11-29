Maryland: $20.3M Will Improve Safety for Bicyclists, Walkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland's transportation secretary has announced $20.3 million in grants to fund safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians across the state.



Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn says in a Wednesday statement that three state and federal programs will provide grants for 43 projects, including a bicycle route in Ocean City.



The statement says nearly $18 million in federal funding is from the Transportation Alternatives Program, which is designed to boost projects for walking and bicycling access. Some $2.1 million in state funds comes from the Maryland Bikeways Program.

“By investing in improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists across the state, we are providing more transportation options for people of all ages as part of Maryland’s balanced transportation network,” Rahn said.