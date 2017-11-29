Sharptown Receives Grant to Fix Wastewater Issues

SHARPTOWN, Md.- U.S. Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen on Wednesday announced a $30,000 grant for fix Sharptown's wastewater system issues.

The grant was made through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Agency’s Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households Grant Program (SEARCH). According to the program, the grant will fund a preliminary engineering and environmental report that would address inflow and infiltration issues within the town's wastewater system.

“These funds represent a federal investment in Maryland’s ongoing efforts to ensure safe, clean water for every family, and that begins with ensuring every corner of the state has safe and up-to-date water infrastructure,” said Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Water is not a partisan issue. When treatment facilities are left outdated, it negatively impacts everyone. That’s why it’s so critical that states maintain a federal partner in the EPA and continue to prioritize resources for wastewater treatment facilities like Sharptown’s.”

“Maryland’s success depends on the strength of every region of our state, and this federal investment in water and wastewater infrastructure will strengthen Sharptown and the entire county,” said Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committees. “For the health of our communities, our economy, and the Chesapeake Bay, we must continue to improve our infrastructure.”

The SEARCH grant program assists low-income communities with initial planning and development of applications for USDA Rural Development Agency’s Water and Waste Disposal direct loan/grant and loan guarantee programs.