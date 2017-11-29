Re-Zoning Application Near New Bayhealth Campus Concerns Neighbors

MILFORD, Del.- A group of neighbors in Milford say they're excited for the new Bayhealth Health Campus to open directly across the highway from them, but fear a possible commercialization of their residential neighborhood.

East Gate Farm owns a little less than 17 acres off Cedar Neck Road. Currently zoned AR-1 (Agricultural Residential), the owners want to turn it into B-1 (Neighborhood Business District). The move would allow for commercial development, such as an office building. Neighbors fear if this is approved, what's next?

"I don't want them to rush and overdevelop it into businesses and have it on both sides of the highway like you see in Rehoboth," says Frank Soucek, who has lived off Cedar Neck Road for more than 30 years. "I'm afraid that once, if this was re-zoned, it would open the door to that kind of development."

During October's public hearing in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Dennis Schraeder, the applicant's attorney, said that the state's Comprehensive Plan calls the property Town Center land. Weeks later, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted in favor of the application, with Vice-Chairman Kim Hoey Stevenson saying future development would fit in with the adjacent hospital.

"It will serve the residents of the greater Milford community by creating an office center in the area of the soon-to-be-completed Health Campus," notes on Stevenson's comments during the commission's decision state. "New medical and general offices on this site will be integrated in this area that is developing with residential and healthcare uses."

Many neighbors, such as Joanne Burbage, spoke at Tuesday's public hearing in front of the Sussex County Council, asking for their neighborhood to remain rural.

"It's east of Route One, which is part of the coastal zone," says Burbage. "As Delawareans, we made a pledge that we'd try to protect that from industry and business."

The Sussex County Council is set to discuss the application and possibly take a vote on it during their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5.