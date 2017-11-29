Man Seriously Hurt in Dirt Bike Collision in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Seriously Hurt in Dirt Bike Collision in Delaware

Posted: 11/29/2017 15:56:00 -05:00 Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- A man riding a dirt bike that police say had been reported stolen was seriously injured when he hit a car in Delaware.

State police said in a news release that on Tuesday night, a 21-year-old man was operating the dirt bike, which did not have lights, on a road in New Castle. Troopers say the dirt bike was speeding and cutting in and out of traffic.

Police say the dirt bike hit a car at an intersection. The impact threw the man off the bike and over the car.

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The car's driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

