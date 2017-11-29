Delaware Police Agencies Arrest 22 People on Criminal Charges

KENT COUNTY, Del. - A multi-agency operation in Delaware leads to 22 arrests throughout Kent County.

The police operation took place in several communities including: Alder Park, Pine Grove, Rodney Village, Meadowbrook Acres, Paris Villa and London Village.

During this enforcement blitz, police arrested 22 individuals, which cleared 48 capiases, 42 misdemeanors and 13 felony arrests. The operation seized $2,407 in cash and 3.86 grams of crack cocaine.

According to officers, 11 individuals were taken to jail and police also issued 23 traffic citations.

This initiative was a collaborative effort between the Delaware State Police, Dover Police Department, Milford Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, Capital Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and Probation and Parole.