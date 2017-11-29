Soybeans Harvested After Ideal Season Conditions - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Soybeans Harvested After Ideal Season Conditions

Posted: 11/29/2017 16:43:00 -05:00

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- This season has been one of the best for soybean harvesting across Delmarva. Since more rain fell in the summer than in the fall, the drier conditions are making the harvest very profitable.

Farmers first plant the beans in the spring, around the month of May or June. Then, after herbicides and fertilization they wait. The beans go through a reproductive period before they're ready to be harvested in the fall.

Harvesting doesn't happen until October or November. That process happens with a combine. The front of the machine is called a header. That wheel spins and collects all of the stems.

Then the combine itself acts as a separator, separating the beans from the stems and the pods. The soybeans being harvested on this farm in Princess Anne today are headed off to Perdue Farms in Salisbury. They will mainly be used for chicken feed and for oil.

Mother nature plays a big role when it comes to harvesting these beans. The wet weather causes beans to grow mold or even diseases. That's why drier fall conditions are ideal for harvesting.

 

 

