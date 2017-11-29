Additional Charges for Parkside High School Teacher - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Additional Charges for Parkside High School Teacher

Posted: 11/29/2017 17:07:00 -05:00
Monica W. Snee (Photo credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office) Monica W. Snee (Photo credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office)

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County teacher accused of selling drugs on school grounds is facing more charges, after conspiring with her sister to destroy a cell phone while she was in jail. 

Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was charged earlier this month for selling drugs at Parkside High School in Salisbury, where she worked as a special education teacher, WBOC previously reported.

According to the complainant in this new case, the contents of her phone were wanted by police in connection to Snee's drug distribution case.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Snee instructed her sister, Polly Anne Moore, to take and destroy the phone. According to police, Moore slammed in onto pavement. 

Both Snee and Moore were arrested Nov. 24 and were charged with conspiracy. Moore faces an additional charge of malicious destruction of property. 

 

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.
    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More

    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.
    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
