Additional Charges for Parkside High School Teacher

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County teacher accused of selling drugs on school grounds is facing more charges, after conspiring with her sister to destroy a cell phone while she was in jail.

Monica Snee, 51, of Salisbury was charged earlier this month for selling drugs at Parkside High School in Salisbury, where she worked as a special education teacher, WBOC previously reported.

According to the complainant in this new case, the contents of her phone were wanted by police in connection to Snee's drug distribution case.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Snee instructed her sister, Polly Anne Moore, to take and destroy the phone. According to police, Moore slammed in onto pavement.

Both Snee and Moore were arrested Nov. 24 and were charged with conspiracy. Moore faces an additional charge of malicious destruction of property.