Dirt Bike Sets Shed on Fire in Caroline County

Posted: 11/29/2017
MARYDEL, Md.- Fire officials are investigating an unusual fire that broke out in Caroline County Tuesday night. 

Investigators believe a dirt bike started the fire inside the shed on Fueller Drive in Marydel. The bike had been ridden for 45 minutes and was put back in the shed without being cooled down, igniting nearby combustibles, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

It took about 20 firefighters to control the blaze, and officials estimate it caused $15,000 in damages.

No one was injured from the fire, but the family dog was rescued from a kennel attached to the shed by the owner.

 

  • Del. Man Who Sucker-punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

  • Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More
  • Maryland Officials: 26 Indicted in Prison Gang Conspiracy

    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
