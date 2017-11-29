Dirt Bike Sets Shed on Fire in Caroline County

MARYDEL, Md.- Fire officials are investigating an unusual fire that broke out in Caroline County Tuesday night.

Investigators believe a dirt bike started the fire inside the shed on Fueller Drive in Marydel. The bike had been ridden for 45 minutes and was put back in the shed without being cooled down, igniting nearby combustibles, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

It took about 20 firefighters to control the blaze, and officials estimate it caused $15,000 in damages.

No one was injured from the fire, but the family dog was rescued from a kennel attached to the shed by the owner.