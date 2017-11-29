Ocean City Baptist Church Looking to Develop Property into Sport - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Baptist Church Looking to Develop Property into Sports Complex and Housing Facility

Posted: 11/29/2017 17:26:00 -05:00 Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Baptist Church is planning to develop a 30 acre property it owns into a sports complex and housing facility for season J-1 visa workers.

"[We're] a small church with big vision," said church leader Bobby "Salty" Selt. 

The 30 acre property sits just behind the outlet malls over the Route 50 bridge before town.

Selt said the first phase of construction would likely focus on the sports complex.

Plans feature several outdoor fields and a recreation center. 

Selt also said plans for developing the property include building dorms for seasonal workers who often come to the town from various countries.

The church currently provides some services for the workers, such as dinner and surf lessons, and Selt said he has recognized a need for stable seasonal housing.

The Ocean City Baptist Church is currently looking for partners to help fund the project.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Del. Man Who Sucker-punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

    Del. Man Who Sucker-punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

    11/30/2017 11:36:00 -05:002017-11-30 16:36:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-11-30 16:49:06 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

    More

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

    More

  • Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

    Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

    11/30/2017 11:40:00 -05:002017-11-30 16:40:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-11-30 16:48:47 GMT
    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More
    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More

  • Maryland Officials: 26 Indicted in Prison Gang Conspiracy

    Maryland Officials: 26 Indicted in Prison Gang Conspiracy

    11/30/2017 10:48:00 -05:002017-11-30 15:48:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:23 AM EST2017-11-30 16:23:37 GMT
    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices