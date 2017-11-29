Ocean City Baptist Church Looking to Develop Property into Sports Complex and Housing Facility

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Baptist Church is planning to develop a 30 acre property it owns into a sports complex and housing facility for season J-1 visa workers.

"[We're] a small church with big vision," said church leader Bobby "Salty" Selt.

The 30 acre property sits just behind the outlet malls over the Route 50 bridge before town.

Selt said the first phase of construction would likely focus on the sports complex.

Plans feature several outdoor fields and a recreation center.

Selt also said plans for developing the property include building dorms for seasonal workers who often come to the town from various countries.

The church currently provides some services for the workers, such as dinner and surf lessons, and Selt said he has recognized a need for stable seasonal housing.

The Ocean City Baptist Church is currently looking for partners to help fund the project.