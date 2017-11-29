Delaware Nonprofits Hope 2018 Budget Situation Won't Mean More Cuts

DOVER, Del. --- There's more than a month to go before Delaware lawmakers resume their work but nonprofits and other groups affected by grant-in-aid budget cuts are hoping more reductions to those funds won't be used to balance next year's spending plan.

Lawmakers passed a 20-percent cut to Grant in Aid funding to help balance the state's $4.1 billion budget. The state was facing a major budget deficit that at one point was projected as high as nearly $400 million.

But Carolyn Fredricks, executive director of the Modern Maturity Center, said she doesn't think the center would be able to keep its current level of service to seniors if a similar cut happens this year.

"I don't want to make that decision," she said.

As the director of a nonprofit, Fredricks said she wants to see a more stable situation with Delaware's finances because it would mean the Modern Maturity Center and similar organizations would have to deal with a certain level of unpredictability when it came to grant-in-aid funding.

Lawmakers passed a budget after missing their June 30 deadline. An impasse developed between Democrats and Republicans over how to balance the deficit, and a proposal to raise personal income taxes failed after midnight on July 1.