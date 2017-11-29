New Processing Plant in Laurel

LAUREL, Del.- Construction workers spent Wednesday finishing up the final stages of a processing plant in Laurel. They were installing equipment for a brand new malt house.

It will produce and ship malt for brewers to make beer.



Proximity Malt is opening up its second malt house that sits on about 35 acres of land, at the former Laurel Grain Complex.

Marc Musial is the regional manager of Proximity Malt.

Musial says the company is excited to be working on Delmarva.



"The reason proximity malt is in Delmarva is because we grow high quality barley. We have high quality farmers to provide that high quality barley to great breweries,” says Musial.

Proximity Malt says this plant is expected to have a production capacity of 25,000 tons of malted grain annually—that is about one million barrels of beer.

Musial says the malting process takes about eight days for completion.

After that, it’s packaged and shipped to other breweries. Proximity Malt says they hope to start shipping malt by Christmas.