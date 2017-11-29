New Processing Plant in Laurel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Processing Plant in Laurel

Posted: 11/29/2017 21:59:00 -05:00 Updated:

LAUREL, Del.- Construction workers spent Wednesday finishing up the final stages of a processing plant in Laurel. They were installing equipment for a brand new malt house.  

It will produce and ship malt for brewers to make beer.

Proximity Malt is opening up its second malt house that sits on about 35 acres of land, at the former Laurel Grain Complex.

Marc Musial is the regional manager of Proximity Malt.

Musial says the company is excited to be working on Delmarva.

"The reason proximity malt is in Delmarva is because we grow high quality barley. We have high quality farmers to provide that high quality barley to great breweries,” says Musial.

Proximity Malt says this plant is expected to have a production capacity of 25,000 tons of malted grain annually—that is about one million barrels of beer.

Musial says the malting process takes about eight days for completion.

After that, it’s packaged and shipped to other breweries. Proximity Malt says they hope to start shipping malt by Christmas.  

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Del. Man Who Sucker-punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

    Del. Man Who Sucker-punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

    11/30/2017 11:36:00 -05:002017-11-30 16:36:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-11-30 16:49:06 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

    More

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

    More

  • Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

    Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

    11/30/2017 11:40:00 -05:002017-11-30 16:40:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-11-30 16:48:47 GMT
    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More
    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More

  • Maryland Officials: 26 Indicted in Prison Gang Conspiracy

    Maryland Officials: 26 Indicted in Prison Gang Conspiracy

    11/30/2017 10:48:00 -05:002017-11-30 15:48:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:23 AM EST2017-11-30 16:23:37 GMT
    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices