Delmarva Police Departments Take Safety Precautions Ahead of Christmas Parades

SEAFORD, Del.- There is nothing quite like a parade to get your holiday spirit going. And pretty soon floats, vendors, and Santa Clause will be hitting the streets of a town near you. But even though this is a happy time, the idea of attending large gatherings fills some with fear, especially due to the recent attacks at large-scale venues.

Mike Zimmerman, a father, and husband, understands the worry that some people feel, however, fear won't be stopping him this year.

"I think as long as you pay attention to what you're doing, what's going around you, I think you'll be fine," he said.

Col. Dave Meienschein of the Salisbury Police Department wants to give folks some peace of mind, should they choose to attend Sunday's 71st Annual Salisbury Jaycees Christmas Parade.

"We have no direct or indirect information that would anyone to believe there's any threat level we need to be concerned about for the Christmas parade. But, we are always prepared, we also coordinate with the local hospitals and so forth just in case, for staffing purposes," said Meienshein.

If you decide to give it a shot, here is a preview of what you can look forward to.

"All of the marching bands in Wicomico County, the high schools and the middle schools, participate. We have 18 commercial floats entered this year. We have over 100 entries lined up, so I think people are going to have a good time," said Jaycee Christmas Parade board member, Jason Rhodes.

In nearby Delaware, the Seaford Police Department is prepping for its own parade scheduled for this upcoming Saturday.

"We have 27 sworn officers with the department and it is mandatory to come in and work the parade. We also bring officers from other police departments, approximately 10 officers, and 10-15 fire policemen," said Lt. Glen Van Fleet of the Seaford Police Department.

For the folks in Seaford, the peace of mind continues after the parade ends.

"We'll also have additional patrols what will be running through December, two-man foot patrols in the shopping center areas. We want everyone to have a safe and happy Christmas, said Van Fleet.

As always, the police departments ask for the public's collaboration to keep these events safe. If you see something suspicious, make sure to approach any nearby officer.

