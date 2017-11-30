Delaware Electric Cooperative Distributing Profits to Members - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Electric Cooperative Distributing Profits to Members

Posted: 11/30/2017 08:04:00 -05:00 Updated:

GREENWOOD, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Directors ofDelaware Electric Cooperative have voted to return nearly $5 million in capital credits to the co-op's member-owners.

The capital credits, which represent profits or margins, are to be distributed in December to customers of the not-for-profit utility.

Officials say the billing credits or checks will be given to customers who were co-op members in 2002, 2003 or 2004.

Those with eligible capital credits of $100 or more will receive checks, while capital credits less than $100 will be distributed as credits on monthly bills.

Officials say that over the past five years, the cooperative, which serves 95,000 member-owners in Kent and Sussex counties, has returned nearly $30 million to members.

“Giving this money back to our members is part of what makes electric cooperatives so different from other utilities," said Bill Andrew, president and CEO of DEC. "We are owned by those we serve, return any profits to those we power and make decisions based on what’s best for our members. We try to return this money around the Christmas season because that’s when a lot of members need it the most.”

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Del. Man Who Sucker-punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

    Del. Man Who Sucker-punched Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets Prison

    11/30/2017 11:36:00 -05:002017-11-30 16:36:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:49 AM EST2017-11-30 16:49:06 GMT
    Barry BakerBarry Baker

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

    More

    A Georgetown, Delaware man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store earlier this year was sentenced to three to six years in prison.

    More

  • Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

    Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

    11/30/2017 11:40:00 -05:002017-11-30 16:40:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:48 AM EST2017-11-30 16:48:47 GMT
    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More
    Milford, Delaware police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.More

  • Maryland Officials: 26 Indicted in Prison Gang Conspiracy

    Maryland Officials: 26 Indicted in Prison Gang Conspiracy

    11/30/2017 10:48:00 -05:002017-11-30 15:48:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:23 AM EST2017-11-30 16:23:37 GMT
    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
    Twenty-six people, including a correctional officer who is a high-ranking gang member, have been indicted after a nearly yearlong investigation into gang activity and corruption in Maryland's prisons, state officials said Thursday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices