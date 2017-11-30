Milford Man Tased & Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police say officers tased and arrested a 19-year-old man after his disorderly conduct in the lobby of the department.

Police said that on Nov. 28, Djerryson Charles, of Milford, started banging on the glass that separates communications personnel and those who are in the lobby of the department.

Charles demanded to speak with an officer who was not working at the time and said he did not want other officers to assist him.

According to officers, Charles continued to yell and use profanity and was warned that he would be arrested if he did not leave the department.

Police said that once officers tried taking Charles into custody, he struggled with them to prevent his arrest. Police used a Taser to arrest him. Police said they believe Charles was under the influence of an unknown substance at the time of the incident.

Charles was charged with the following:

Resisting arrest with force or violence

Disorderly conduct by fighting or violent tumultuous or threatening behavior

Third-degree criminal trespass

Charles was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and bail set at $3,150 cash and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution.

Charles is scheduled to appear at the Kent Counnty Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

Officers on duty said the incident was witnessed by another individual who was in the lobby.