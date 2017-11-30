Lewes Woman Still Without Fridge, Despite Being Authorized for a Replacement

LEWES, Del.- Candace Raines has been without a fridge for nearly two months, and now fears her replacement may never come.

Raines purchased a Kenmore Elite from Sears five years ago and purchased the protection plan along with it. In late September, the fridge stopped working, and over the next six weeks, repairmen visited once a week or so, telling her they have to try and fix it a certain amount of times before a replacement can be authorized. Raines contacted WBOC, and we contacted Sears, who in turn gave Raines $2,000 to put to a new fridge.

“At Sears, our top priority is the satisfaction of our members," a sears spokesman wrote to WBOC at the time. "Our member solutions team has resolved Ms. Raines’s situation by authorizing up to $2,000 toward a replacement refrigerator and we look forward to welcoming her at the store to pick one out. We hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member.”

Raines says she selected that fridge and it was scheduled for delivery on November 27th. But that didn't happen.

"Four hours before it was due to be delivered, they called me from Sears and said it wasn't coming," Raines explains.

Raines says she was then told by a local Sears owner the fridge could come on December 4th, but then a member of Sears corporate team called and said it would be delivered sometime between the 9th and the 11th.

"I don't know what to believe anymore," Raines tells WBOC. "I don't know what to put my confidence in. I'm not getting accurate information."

WBOC spoke with the owner of the Milford Sears where Raines purchased her new refrigerator. He says the fridge hasn't even arrived at the Sears corporate warehouse from the manufacturer. He says if Sears were to send Raines a temporary fridge, it would have to be corporate's call, as the refrigerators come from their warehouse. Sears' corporate media relations team told WBOC they were looking into the issue.

Raines says despite her situation, she hopes it can be a lesson for others to be careful before signing up for protection plans.

"Sometimes people are going through these things with silence and heartache," she says. "I hope I help them as well."

