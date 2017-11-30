Talbot County Man Charged with Multiple Sex Offenses Involving C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Talbot County Man Charged with Multiple Sex Offenses Involving Children

Posted: 11/30/2017 16:46:00 -05:00 Updated:

CORDOVA, Md. -- Maryland State Police charged a Talbot County man today with multiple sex offenses involving the abuse of a child that happened 27 years ago. Police say they believe there may be other victims. 

MSP criminal investigators charged James Morris Jr., 69, of Cordova, with sodomy and related sex offense charges dating back to the abuse of a child who was between the ages of five and eight years old in 1990 to 1993. 

According to MSP, investigators received a cyber tip in October about Morris Jr. and his involvement in the production of child pornography and in the sexual abuse of multiple children. Police said they obtained a warrant today to search his home and recovered his computers and electronic devices.

Through the investigation, police say they learned of multiple victims who Morris sexually abused in the past and developed evidence indicating that he may currently be abusing young teenagers. 

The investigation was lead by the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with more information is asked to call Trooper First Class Andrew Franzen at the Easton State Police Barrack, at 410-819-4747. 

 

