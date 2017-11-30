Church Vandalized in Caroline County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Church Vandalized in Caroline County

Posted: 11/30/2017 17:21:00 -05:00
PRESTON, Md.- Authorities are searching for the person or people who vandalized a church in Caroline County.

Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office were called to the 200 block of Main Street in Preston in reference to a malicious destruction of property on Nov. 18.

Upon arrival at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, deputies learned that the church's metal sign near the roadway was damaged by a brick, which was thrown into the back panel, the sheriff's office said.

Additionally, a section of bricks on the side of the building were damaged and broken, and egg shells and yolks were found on the building, with several empty egg cartons found in the nearby woods, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office and reference case number 17-20794.

