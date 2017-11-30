Delaware Offshore Wind Working Group to Hold Public Workshop in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- In conjunction with DNREC’s Division of Energy & Climate, Delaware’s Offshore Wind Working Group will host a public workshop Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Sussex County.

The workshop will allow people to gibe input about the potential for offshore wind energy and the ways that it might benefit the state.

It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Lewes Public Library at 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes, DE 19958.

As with a workshop held Nov. 29 in Odessa, the Lewes workshop will begin with a briefing on the status of the Offshore Wind Working Group. Representatives from the U.S. Wind and Deepwater Wind companies will then give a presentation on projects approved earlier this year by the Maryland Public Service Commission, and the prospects for new offshore wind projects that might provide economic opportunities and energy benefits to Delaware. The public will then be invited to comment on these projects in an open forum.

The Offshore Wind Working Group began meeting in October, and by Dec. 15, the group must submit a report to the Governor with recommendations on short and long-term strategies for developing wind power to serve Delaware, and plans to develop job opportunities in the offshore wind industry.

All Offshore Wind Working Group meetings are open to the public and are posted on the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar. Briefing materials, public comments, and additional resources can be found at de.gov/offshorewind.

For more information or to submit written comment, contact Tom Noyes, Division of Energy & Climate, by emailing Thomas.Noyes@state.de.us or calling 302-735-3480.