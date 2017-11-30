Delaware Offshore Wind Working Group to Hold Public Workshop in - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Offshore Wind Working Group to Hold Public Workshop in Lewes

Posted: 11/30/2017 17:31:00 -05:00 Updated:

LEWES, Del.- In conjunction with DNREC’s Division of Energy & Climate, Delaware’s Offshore Wind Working Group will host a public workshop Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Sussex County.

The workshop will allow people to gibe input about the potential for offshore wind energy and the ways that it might benefit the state.

It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Lewes Public Library at 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes, DE 19958.

As with a workshop held Nov. 29 in Odessa, the Lewes workshop will begin with a briefing on the status of the Offshore Wind Working Group. Representatives from the U.S. Wind and Deepwater Wind companies will then give a presentation on projects approved earlier this year by the Maryland Public Service Commission, and the prospects for new offshore wind projects that might provide economic opportunities and energy benefits to Delaware. The public will then be invited to comment on these projects in an open forum.

The Offshore Wind Working Group began meeting in October, and by Dec. 15, the group must submit a report to the Governor with recommendations on short and long-term strategies for developing wind power to serve Delaware, and plans to develop job opportunities in the offshore wind industry.

All Offshore Wind Working Group meetings are open to the public and are posted on the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar. Briefing materials, public comments, and additional resources can be found at de.gov/offshorewind.

For more information or to submit written comment, contact Tom Noyes, Division of Energy & Climate, by emailing Thomas.Noyes@state.de.us or calling 302-735-3480.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Efforts to Prosecute Baltimore Police Officers in Custody Death Fizzle Out

    Efforts to Prosecute Baltimore Police Officers in Custody Death Fizzle Out

    12/01/2017 10:12:00 -05:002017-12-01 15:12:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-12-01 15:14:02 GMT
    More than 2½ years since Freddie Gray suffered a fatal spinal injury in a police van and Baltimore's long-simmering economic and racial tensions erupted, the last of the efforts to hold police officers accountable in any way has sputtered to a close.More
    More than 2½ years since Freddie Gray suffered a fatal spinal injury in a police van and Baltimore's long-simmering economic and racial tensions erupted, the last of the efforts to hold police officers accountable in any way has sputtered to a close.More

  • Millsboro-area Poultry Plant Providing Bottled Water to Area Residents

    Millsboro-area Poultry Plant Providing Bottled Water to Area Residents

    12/01/2017 08:32:00 -05:002017-12-01 13:32:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 9:32 AM EST2017-12-01 14:32:00 GMT
    (Photo credit: Delaware State News)(Photo credit: Delaware State News)
    A poultry processing company in southern Delaware has agreed to provide bottled water to local residents after elevated nitrate levels were found in private wells.More
    A poultry processing company in southern Delaware has agreed to provide bottled water to local residents after elevated nitrate levels were found in private wells.More

  • Rare Quake Shudders Through Northeast; Centered in Delaware

    Earthquake Off the Coast of Dover

    11/30/2017 17:15:00 -05:002017-11-30 22:15:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 9:31 AM EST2017-12-01 14:31:54 GMT
    4.4 Earthquake felt off Delaware Bay; Photo Credit: WBOC4.4 Earthquake felt off Delaware Bay; Photo Credit: WBOC
    A rare earthquake centered northeast of Dover, Delaware jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast on Thursday evening, prompting some to flee offices and homes, but causing no serious damage or injuries.More
    A rare earthquake centered northeast of Dover, Delaware jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast on Thursday evening, prompting some to flee offices and homes, but causing no serious damage or injuries.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices