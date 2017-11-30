Earthquake Felt in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

USGS Confirms Earthquake Felt in Delaware

Posted: 11/30/2017 17:43:00 -05:00

SMYRNA, Del. – The United States Geological Survey confirms that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Thursday off the coast of Dover. 

According to the USGS, the center of the quake was 10 miles northeast of Dover, in the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, at a depth of eight miles.

Officials said there are no reports of damage or injuries at this time, and ask anyone sustaining serious damage of an emergency nature to a building or home should call their local 911 center to report it. 

The USGS advises that people don't call 911 to ask about the earthquake, as it is important to keep the phone lines open for emergencies. 

The USGS issued the following, "If you use propane gas and you suspect a leak, shut off the valve from outside and vacate the dwelling or building.  If a gas leak is suspected, do not use electrical switches or appliances.  Check any hanging objects or items on overhead shelves to make sure they have not been loosened by the earthquake.  If there has been damage to electrical wiring, shut off the electricity and report it to your electric provider.  Look for cracks or damage around chimneys and masonry walls.  Report any downed power lines, but stay away from them. When opened cupboards or closets, watch for items that may fall out and cause injury."

The USGS will continue to monitor the situation.  

The largest recorded earthquake event in Delaware occurred in 1871 as a magnitude 3.8 earthquake. The USGS reclassified Delaware in 1997 from being a low seismic risk state to a medium seismic risk state. 

 

 

