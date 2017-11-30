Dover AFB Confirms No Damage, Injury After Delaware Earthquake - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover AFB Confirms No Damage, Injury After Delaware Earthquake

Posted: 11/30/2017 18:06:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Air Force Base said they were affected by the earthquake today but reported no injuries or damages from the event. 

The Dover AFB said the earthquake originated approximately eight miles northeast of the installation at about 4:47 p.m. but said there are no reports of injury or damage to the government property. 

 

 

 

