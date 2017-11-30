Dover Welcomes Holidays with Tree-Lighting Ceremony, Celebration - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Welcomes Holidays with Tree-Lighting Ceremony, Celebration

Posted: 11/30/2017 19:43:00 -05:00 Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Dover held its annual Capital City Holiday Celebration, reining in the winter holiday season.

The event featured a tree-lighting ceremony across from city hall in Dover, where holiday songs were sung by elected officials and other people attending the event.

The event also featured a number of activities and food to promote downtown businesses in the city.

