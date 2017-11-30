Marine Facility Concept in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OCEAN CITY, Md--The town of Ocean City is optimistic about discussions of building a Marine Rescue Facility can continue.

This concept is part of an effort to preserve and protect sea animals along Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Some marine animals are left stranded along the beach during the offseason.

That’s why Ocean City’s mayor, Richard Meehan is exploring the possibility of bringing a marine facility to Ocean City.

"We're all concerned about the marine life and animals and to be able to address them and work with them first hand in Ocean City I think would be a great idea,” says Meehan.

Sandi Smith works for Maryland Coastal Bay Program. She spends her time rescuing sea animals.

Smith says when sea animals are rescued from the shore, they're sent to Baltimore.

“For the animal itself, it's less stress, anytime you transport something that's out of its environment, it's very stressful,” explains Smith.

The Mayor says the Marine Facility would be a part of the town's downtown redevelopment project.

Christine Breedlove is taking a stroll along Ocean City's boardwalk and agrees that a marine facility is most needed in Ocean City.

"I think it's an awesome idea, I don't' know if there is anything like that around here...with the stretch of ocean we got here... I think it is way overdue,” says Breedlove.

The Mayor says this is just a concept.

In the meantime, the council has given the mayor the "ok" to continue this talk with the national aquarium on bringing a marine rescue facility to ocean city.

 

