Millsboro-area Poultry Plant Providing Bottled Water to Area Residents

MILLSBORO, Del. (WBOC/AP)- A poultry processing company in southern Delaware has agreed to provide bottled water to local residents after elevated nitrate levels were found in private wells.



The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said Mountaire Farms began providing bottled water to residents Thursday after sampling of wells at homes neighboring the company's Millsboro processing plant and its spray irrigation fields found high levels of nitrates.



State officials said Mountaire also agreed to provide bottled water and possibly other water treatment to other areas near the plant that have the potential to be affected by nitrate contamination. A number of homes closer to the plant already are receiving bottled water from the company.



The plant was recently cited by DNREC for wastewater violations involving excessive levels of nitrates. Officials said water in several recently sampled wells was found to contain nitrates in exceedance of the national drinking water standard of 10 milligrams per liter.