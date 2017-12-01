Selbyville Barber Shop Ordered to Close for Unsanitary Conditions

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health has ordered the B&B Barber Shop in Selbyville to be closed after uncovering a tattoo shop operating inside the building without a permit.

DPH says the shop must close because of the unregulated and unsanitary conditions.

DPH encourages customers who may have received tattooing or other body art services at this location to contact their health care provider for possible diseases such as hepatitis and HIV that may have been transmitted through equipment. DPH staff says to tell the doctor about receiving a tattoo or piercing from the establishment, when it occurred, and any symptoms since the visit.

When in doubt, DPH recommends seeking testing for HIV and hepatitis. It is possible to carry these viruses for years without knowing it due to lack of symptoms, and, even if the virus cannot be traced to the closed tattoo parlor, knowing one’s HIV and hepatitis status can help get treatment and prevent further spread of these viruses.

The unregulated tattoo parlor kept no client records and, as a result, DPH cannot follow the normal protocol of contacting individuals by letter to urge them to seek medical testing.

“No one should ever seek body art services from an unpermitted business,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Establishments regulated by DPH are inspected and must meet requirements for sanitation, proper disposal of needles, use of gloves, and many other items. HIV and hepatitis can all too easily be transmitted if proper precautions are not taken. Before getting any kind of body art done, people should always insist on seeing the DPH permit, which is required to be posted in an obvious place.”

DPH officials said they learned about the illegal establishment from an anonymous complaint. At this time, it is not known how many customers were served or how long the operation was in business. The investigation is ongoing, according to DPH.

Anyone can also contact the DPH Communicable Disease Bureau at (302) 744-1050 if they have questions about potential transmission risks.