Leader of Southern Delaware Crime Ring Given 12-year Prison Term

Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has occurred just off the coast of Delaware near Dover. The epicenter was located about 6 miles north , northeast of Dover around 4:47pm. Reports are coming in that the earthquake has been felt from Washington, D.C. all the way up to Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service Tsunami Weather twitter account that there is no tsunami threat at this time.More
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake has occurred just off the coast of Delaware near Dover. The epicenter was located about 6 miles north , northeast of Dover around 4:47pm. Reports are coming in that the earthquake has been felt from Washington, D.C. all the way up to Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service Tsunami Weather twitter account that there is no tsunami threat at this time.More