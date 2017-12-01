Leader of Southern Delaware Crime Ring Given 12-year Prison Term - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Leader of Southern Delaware Crime Ring Given 12-year Prison Term

DOVER, Del.- Prosecutors say the leader of a criminal organization operating in southern Delaware has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering, heroin dealing and related offenses.  

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, a multi-jurisdictional effort dubbed Operation “Duck Hunt” targeted DeAngelo McGlotten, 32, of Millsboro, as the man leading a group of friends engaged in large-scale heroin distribution and money laundering in Kent and Sussex counties.

Prosecutors said that in January 2016, search warrants on McGlotten’s home in Bridgeville and on a vehicle linked to him led to the seizure of 42,250 bags of heroin $7740 cash, a stolen 9 mm handgun, and a Marlin 30-30 rifle.

The investigation into McGlotten and his organization continued with officials conducting a wiretap on phone lines belonging to McGlotten and several of his associates. As a result of the wiretaps, additional search warrants netted over $170,000 and more than a kilogram of heroin in May 2016, prosecutors said. They said that in addition, numerous firearms, vehicles, and properties were seized in connection to the organization.

McGlotten pleaded guilty to racketeering, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and drug dealing Tier II heroin. A Superior Court judge immediately sentenced McGlotten, barred from having a gun because of prior felony convictions on drug and weapons charges, to 12 years in prison and then 18 months of probation.

