Driver Dies Weeks After Chain Reaction Crash in Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP)- Delaware State Police say a driver who was injured in a chain reaction crash has died.



Troopers said in a news release that 85-year-old Robert L. Stevens died Thursday at Christiana Hospital, where he was taken after the Nov. 2 crash.



Investigators say Stevens was driving on U.S. 13 in Middletown when he was rear-ended by a Ford F450 truck. Police say the impact pushed Stevens' car into the vehicle in front of him.



The other drivers were not hurt. At the time of the crash, troopers charged the driver of the truck with following too closely.



The crash remains under investigation.