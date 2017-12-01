Crisfield Woman Charged for Mailing Drugs into Wicomico County Detention Center

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a Crisfield woman Friday for mailing suboxone to inmates at the Wicomico County Detention Center in Salisbury.

According to the Sheriff's Office, an investigation that got underway in October revealed that 63-year-old Eveyln J. Dorman, of Crisfield, was mailing suboxone, a controlled substance, to 44-year-old Ronald W. Monroe, an inmate in the detention center. Monroe and Dorman had been conspiring about it over numerous phone calls between the two, investigators said.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Dorman on Friday after obtaining a warrant and confirming that she had been sending drugs to Monroe and other inmates in the detention center.

Dorman was arrested for distribution of CDS: not marijuana, conspiracy, CDS delivery into a place of confinement, and other related charges, bringing the total number to 34. She is being held on $15,000 bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.

Charges are pending against Monroe, the Sheriff's Office said.