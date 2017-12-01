Thug Memo Show Canceled at Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

SALISBURY, Md. – The Thug Memo show featuring Young Thug with special guests Famous Dex, DeJ Loaf & T Knox scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center has been canceled.

Ticket holders who paid with credit card will be automatically refunded within seven working days.

Ticket holders who paid with cash must contact the box office concerning their refund. These ticket holders will receive a refund check. Please allow at least two weeks to receive your check.

If you have any questions, call the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center box office at 410-548-4911.