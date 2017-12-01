Police Investigate Dover Tire Store Burglary

DOVER, Del.- Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a Dover tire store.

According to the Dover Police Department, a man wearing dark clothing threw a large rock through a window of Tire King on South Governors Avenue a little after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Once inside, the man took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.