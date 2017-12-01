Code Purple Season Begins in Kent County

DOVER, Del. --- Friday marked the beginning of Kent County Code Purple's season, in which a number of churches and organizations offer shelter or sanctuary to the homeless when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below.

Becky Martin, who heads Code Purple in Kent County, said Code Purple shelters would be open when temperatures become bitterly cold starting on Dec. 1.

Code Purple organizers dropped off supplies like air mattresses and sheets to Mt. Carmel Church of the Living God in Dover on Friday. The church will be among the shelters for men available during code purple situations later this winter.

