Possible Pay Hike for Teachers?

MARYLAND--Teachers in Maryland could see a pay hike down the line. The Commission of Innovation and Excellence in Education has come up with a preliminary recommendation that includes paying teachers more.

The commission came up with this preliminary recommendation to close the compensation gap between teachers and high-status professions.

Beth Shockley-Lynch is the President of Worcester County Teacher Association.

She believes teachers deserve more pay.

"We're always looking for ways to increase salary for the job that teachers do they do a phenomenal job and they should be awarded for that,” says Shockley-Lynch.

Shockley says one big problem in Maryland is keeping teachers.

She says most teachers leave the profession within five years.

The state commission looking at ways to retain teachers… saying paying teachers more money makes sense.

Supporters hope the higher salaries would not only attract, but retain more teachers.

"I think the ideas they were looking at were spot on, they were the issues that were key to the profession and key to recruiting qualified people into education,” says Shockley-Lynch.

But some people are asking at what cost?

Faith Flynn, a Maryland resident, says she doesn't have an issue with teachers getting paid more money -- but worries about more money coming out of her pocket.

"To raise taxes for everyone...you have to consider Maryland teachers make a pretty good salary already, says Flynn.

According to a recent survey by the Washington Post - the average salary for a teacher in Maryland is almost 64-thousand dollars a year.

As of now, the commission says it has not discussed where the additional money to pay for the hikes would come from.

But they say the first step is to simply "start the conversation" with state lawmakers.

The commission plans to make their recommendations to the Maryland Legislature by 2018 for the 2019 session.