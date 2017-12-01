Possible Pay Hike for Teachers? - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Possible Pay Hike for Teachers?

Posted: 12/01/2017 19:39:00 -05:00 Updated:

MARYLAND--Teachers in Maryland could see a pay hike down the line. The Commission of Innovation and Excellence in Education has come up with a preliminary recommendation that includes paying teachers more.

The commission came up with this preliminary recommendation to close the compensation gap between teachers and high-status professions.

Beth Shockley-Lynch is the President of Worcester County Teacher Association.

She believes teachers deserve more pay.

"We're always looking for ways to increase salary for the job that teachers do they do a phenomenal job and they should be awarded for that,” says Shockley-Lynch.

Shockley says one big problem in Maryland is keeping teachers.

She says most teachers leave the profession within five years.

The state commission looking at ways to retain teachers… saying paying teachers more money makes sense.

Supporters hope the higher salaries would not only attract, but retain more teachers.

"I think the ideas they were looking at were spot on, they were the issues that were key to the profession and key to recruiting qualified people into education,” says Shockley-Lynch.

But some people are asking at what cost? 

Faith Flynn, a Maryland resident, says she doesn't have an issue with teachers getting paid more money -- but worries about more money coming out of her pocket.

"To raise taxes for everyone...you have to consider Maryland teachers make a pretty good salary already, says Flynn.

According to a recent survey by the Washington Post - the average salary for a teacher in Maryland is almost 64-thousand dollars a year. 

As of now, the commission says it has not discussed where the additional money to pay for the hikes would come from.

But they say the first step is to simply "start the conversation" with state lawmakers.

The commission plans to make their recommendations to the Maryland Legislature by 2018 for the 2019 session.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Possible Pay Hike for Teachers?

    Possible Pay Hike for Teachers?

    12/01/2017 19:39:00 -05:002017-12-02 00:39:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 7:39 PM EST2017-12-02 00:39:05 GMT
    Teachers in Maryland could see a pay hike down the line. The Commission of Innovation and Excellence in Education has come up with a preliminary recommendation that includes paying teachers more.More
    Teachers in Maryland could see a pay hike down the line. The Commission of Innovation and Excellence in Education has come up with a preliminary recommendation that includes paying teachers more.More

  • Drug Abuse Information Textline Launches, Helping First Responders

    Drug Abuse Information Textline Launches, Helping First Responders

    12/01/2017 18:33:00 -05:002017-12-01 23:33:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 6:33 PM EST2017-12-01 23:33:17 GMT
    Sending a text could now save a life.More
    Sending a text could now save a life.More

  • Fenwick Island Starts Dredging Committee

    Fenwick Island Starts Dredging Committee

    12/01/2017 18:15:00 -05:002017-12-01 23:15:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 6:16 PM EST2017-12-01 23:16:05 GMT
    FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- The town of Fenwick Island is working together to move potential dredging projects forward.The town formed a Dredging Committee, and its first meeting was Friday afternoon. Their, Committee Chair Bernie Merritt--also a town councilmMore
    FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- The town of Fenwick Island is working together to move potential dredging projects forward.The town formed a Dredging Committee, and its first meeting was Friday afternoon. Their, Committee Chair Bernie Merritt--also a town councilmMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Leader of Southern Delaware Crime Ring Given 12-year Prison Term

    Leader of Southern Delaware Crime Ring Given 12-year Prison Term

    12/01/2017 14:37:00 -05:002017-12-01 19:37:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 2:41 PM EST2017-12-01 19:41:08 GMT
    DeAngelo McGlottenDeAngelo McGlotten
    Prosecutors say the leader of a criminal organization operating in southern Delaware has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to racketeering, heroin dealing and related offenses.More
    Prosecutors say the leader of a criminal organization operating in southern Delaware has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to racketeering, heroin dealing and related offenses.More

  • Crisfield Woman Charged for Mailing Drugs into Wicomico County Detention Center

    Crisfield Woman Charged For Mailing Drugs into Wicomico County Detention Center

    12/01/2017 15:17:00 -05:002017-12-01 20:17:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 3:49 PM EST2017-12-01 20:49:28 GMT
    Courtesy of the Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested a Crisfield woman Friday for mailing suboxone to inmates at the Wicomico County Detention Center in Salisbury. Charges are pending against one of those inmates.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a Crisfield woman Friday for mailing suboxone to inmates at the Wicomico County Detention Center in Salisbury. Charges are pending against one of those inmates.More

  • Rare Quake Shudders Through Northeast; Centered in Delaware

    Earthquake Off the Coast of Dover

    11/30/2017 17:15:00 -05:002017-11-30 22:15:00 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 9:31 AM EST2017-12-01 14:31:54 GMT
    4.4 Earthquake felt off Delaware Bay; Photo Credit: WBOC4.4 Earthquake felt off Delaware Bay; Photo Credit: WBOC
    A rare earthquake centered northeast of Dover, Delaware jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast on Thursday evening, prompting some to flee offices and homes, but causing no serious damage or injuries.More
    A rare earthquake centered northeast of Dover, Delaware jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast on Thursday evening, prompting some to flee offices and homes, but causing no serious damage or injuries.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices