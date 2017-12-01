Pets from Puerto Rico Coming to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown is awaiting the arrival of 22 dogs and 4 cats from Puerto Rico. The animals are scheduled to arrive in Delaware at around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Director of Operations Walter Fenstermacher says after the destructive hurricanes that swept across the country the Georgetown campus didn't hesitate to help.

"We've been working with these larger organizations over the course of the recovery efforts so they know we're able to help when we can," Fenstermacher said.

He says animals in Puerto Rico only have an 8% success rate of getting out of shelters and into adopted homes. A rate that dramatically decreased after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

"When these hurricanes hit and these different storms hit, and they don't really have that built in infrastructure any longer, the need is even greater. So we decided to step up," Fenstermacher said.

The shelter has been preparing food, beds and toys for its new guests. But the SPCA says it's because of the community's adoption response that they're able to provide help to these animals.

"We're actually fortunate enough to have had enough adoptions to for what we call our small dog hall empty at this point. So that we can bring all of this transport into one area and keep an eye on everyone," Fenstermacher said.

Although the animals won't be up for adoption until being medically cleared by veterinarians, the SPCA says they're looking forward to seeing each of them find new homes here on Delmarva.